Nation mourns 10 victims of fatal North Andros crash

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIANS across the country and wider diaspora were united in grief on Friday as the country's 53rd Independence celebrations gave way to heartbreak after a Flamingo Air plane crashed while attempting to land in North Andros, killing all 10 people aboard.

The Cessna 402 departed Lynden Pindling International Airport shortly after 1pm on a scheduled flight to San Andros Airport carrying among its passengers several musicians of Da Pond Band, a CV Bethel student and other cherished loved ones.

It crashed in bushes near the airport leaving the nation grappling with one of its deadliest aviation disasters in decades; triggering an immediate search for survivors and the temporary suspension of Flamingo Air's Air Operator Certificate.

Initial reports indicated that one man, Macaro Role, was found alive at the site of the crash but later succumbed to his injuries.

Addressing the nation on Friday evening, Prime Minister Philip Davis described the crash as a devastating tragedy and extended condolences to the families affected.

“This morning hundreds of thousands of Bahamians, here at home and across the world, paused to celebrate the 53rd anniversary of our independence,” Mr Davis said.

“It is a day that usually fills our hearts with pride, gratitude, and hope, instead we gather beneath a cloud of great sorrow.

"Once again a chapter in our nation's story has been marked by tragedy. Today is a day of celebration but it has become a day of mourning. My wife Ann and I are heartbroken to every family that has received the devastating news that someone they love will not be coming home we offer our deepest condolences.

He continued: There are no words that can take away your pain, there are no words that can answer the questions that fill your minds today and tomorrow.”

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard also expressed condolences, saying the tragedy had cast a shadow over the country's Independence Day celebrations. He committed the Free National Movement to fully supporting efforts to create a safer industry through the creation of a joint committee.

The tragedy cast a sombre mood over Independence observances across the country, particularly in Andros, where musicians from Da Pond Band were slated to perform at the North Andros regatta.

At the regatta site that evening, Minister of Youth Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg said the day of celebration and thanksgiving had been overshadowed with "profound sorrow".

The bodies of the 10 people killed in Friday's North Andros plane crash were returned to New Providence on Friday night, where Christian Council president Mario Moxey led prayers on the airport tarmac for the victims and their grieving families.

Meanwhile, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority continued its investigation into the crash, urging the public not to speculate about its cause while investigators gather evidence.

In its first update since the accident, the AAIA said investigators have secured and documented the crash site, preserved available evidence, begun collecting operational and technical information, and notified the appropriate national and international authorities.

The authority said investigators immediately began work under the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority Act and international aviation protocols. Countries entitled to participate in the investigation have also been informed and may appoint accredited representatives to assist.

AAIA Chief Investigator Kendall Dorsett Jr has been appointed investigator-in-charge of the investigation.

In a statement on Saturday, officials said investigators will examine all aspects of the occurrence, including the aircraft, flight operations, maintenance records, meteorological information, air traffic services and any other relevant evidence.

“At this stage of the investigation, no determination has been made regarding the cause or contributing factors of the accident,” the AAIA said, adding that all information currently available is preliminary and subject to change as additional evidence is obtained and analysed.

The authority reiterated that the purpose of an aircraft accident investigation is to improve aviation safety, not to apportion blame or determine liability. It also appealed to anyone with photographs, videos or other information relevant to the crash to contact investigators directly.