Op-Ed: From standards to strength, a framework for sustainable success

By Robert J Blaine, III, DMA

President, University of The Bahamas

I remember standing before the musicians of the Jackson State University Chamber Orchestra as the conductor in Washington, D.C. in January 2009. It was just moments before we began one of our performances for the inauguration of President-elect Barack Obama. You could feel the history, the expectation, the pride.

I still see their eager faces, talented, yes, but more importantly, prepared to perform at their best. They had rehearsed, refined, and committed themselves to a standard that allowed them to rise to that extraordinary occasion.

As I lifted the baton, I understood that moments of significance do not leave room for guesswork. Excellence must already be in place. Standards must have already been met. That lesson has stayed with me and is a poignant reminder now in my role as President of University of The Bahamas (UB).

A university operates under the same principle. We are preparing students for extraordinary opportunities anywhere in the world, moments when they must perform, lead, adapt, and contribute at the highest levels. This responsibility guides our actions at UB and the quality and sustainability of our work. The University is in a new era of excellence and accountability for the benefit of our students and the nation we serve. We are implementing a framework to strengthen our core operations and support systems to drive student success that endures.

At its core, a university education is about trust. That trust is enshrined in the UB mission: to advance and expand access to higher education, promote academic freedom, drive national development, and build character through teaching, learning, research, scholarship, and service.

Our response to that trust is a commitment to our students, their families, and the nation. When a young person walks through our doors, they will receive an education that is rigorous. When working professionals become members of our academic community, they will benefit from an education that is relevant and recognised anywhere in the world. It is our promise that we will meet the standards of educational quality in every respect because each person’s dream matters. This resonated deeply when we recently conferred degrees, diplomas, and certificates upon 500 graduates, and they joined the ranks of UB’s more than 23,000 alumni.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s Education at a Glance 20251 report has made it clear that supporting equitable access to tertiary education is the key to improving social and economic mobility, since educational achievement strongly influences success in the job market. The report on the state of education worldwide noted that simply expanding educational opportunities is not enough. Education systems must ensure that learners develop the skills they need to flourish, including technical competencies, theoretical knowledge, character development, and emotional intelligence.

This is the essence of UB as an academic community, and we are even more excited about it as a candidate for accreditation with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) working towards full accreditation. UB is also pursuing accreditation with the National Accreditation and Equivalency Council of The Bahamas.

UB is delivering knowledge for a dynamic world, cultivating cutting-edge skills, and giving imagination and innovation an environment to grow. This process began more than 50 years ago. Today, we continue to build on a strong foundation developed through the hard work of many people in academia and the nation.

Accreditation is an ongoing process of continuous improvement, a community aspiring to the highest standards that benefit our students, faculty, staff, and the country at large. Student success-focused excellence is our primary goal.

In Autumn 2025, our total student enrolment grew to 5,020 in New Providence and Grand Bahama, the second-highest enrolment in our history. Among them, 76% are enrolled on a full-time basis, and an increasing number, 35%, are first-generation university students.

This growth reflects something important: a belief in the power of higher learning to bring about transformation.

For parents sending their first child off to university, accreditation provides reassurance that every dollar saved and every prayer said will not be in vain. For a high school graduate stepping into adulthood, it is a guarantee that their education will create future opportunities.

We are preparing individuals who can adapt, learn, and thrive in a world defined by constant change. In his work, the writer and thinker David Epstein reminds us that the future belongs to those who can connect ideas across fields, think critically, and adapt when circumstances demand it, rather than just specialists.

This is precisely the kind of graduate The Bahamas needs.

Who, then, is the UB graduate? What does that graduate look like in the 21st century? What are the thinking skills we expect every student to carry with them into their first job and throughout a lifetime of change? What sense of civic responsibility must be embedded so deeply that it shapes their achievements and their service? And what intellectual traits will allow them to navigate a world where they will change careers two, three, or even four times over the course of their lives?

This is the graduate we are called to produce. We have begun to have these and other crucial conversations as we prepare for the UB Strategic Plan 2026-2031. In this process, we are actively engaging our faculty, staff, students, administrators, alumni, other stakeholders, and members of the public. Your feedback and perspectives are integral to responding to these questions and determining the plan for UB’s future.

In a world where knowledge drives progress, we must keep pace.

Dr. Blaine’s tenure as President of University of The Bahamas (UB) began in July 2025. UB is a core infrastructure for nation-building, as it supports and drives national development through education, research, innovation, and service.