Police say no evidence links officer to fatal hit-and-run

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

POLICE said there is no evidence that a serving officer was involved in the fatal hit-and-run in Nassau Village that claimed the life of a man on Thursday.

In a statement issued on Saturday responding to "online commentaries" suggesting an officer was the culprit, police said its investigation had uncovered no evidence to support such claims.

According to reports, officers were alerted to the traffic fatality shortly before midnight on Thursday, where upon arrival to the scene they discovered an unresponsive male pedestrian suffering from serious injuries.

Emergency Medical Services personnel examined the victim and confirmed he showed no vital signs of life.

According to preliminary investigations, the victim was attempting to cross Taylor Street from east to west when he was struck by a grey Jeep fitted with large rims, however, the driver failed to remain at the scene and fled in an unknown direction.

Since the incident, police said no individual, whether a police officer or a member of the public, has come forward to claim responsibility for the accident.

Police underlined that the investigation remained active and urged members of the public not to circulate unverified information.

"The Force remains committed to conducting a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation and will provide further updates as appropriate," the statement said.

Police continue to appeal to anyone with information about the fatal collision to contact 911, 919, the nearest police station, the Traffic Division at 397-8050 or CRIME STOPPERS anonymously at 328-TIPS (8477).