Woman gets 15 years in prison for SUV attempted murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A woman who crippled her ex-boyfriend after intentionally ramming an SUV into him after he broke up with her in 2024 was sentenced to 15 years in prison last week.

Antonice Clarke, 25, was sentenced for attempted murder before Justice Dale Fitzpatrick.

Clarke ran over Matthew Griffin with her vehicle after he told her it was over between them on April 10, 2024.

Clarke turned herself into police thinking she had killed the complainant and later pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted murder.

Mr Griffin had his right leg severed as a result of the attack.

Prosecutor Basil Cumberbatch had recommended a 18 to 30 year prison term, while defense attorney Calvin Seymour asked for a more lenient five year sentence with probation.