FACING REALITY: Beyond the sack of flour: Unshackling the Bahamian psyche and retiring the ‘servant’

Fifty-three years after the black, gold, and aquamarine flag first rose over Clifford Park, the echoes of colonial control still reverberate through the daily vocabulary and mental architecture of The Bahamas. We celebrate our sovereignty with immense pride, yet we walk on islands where generational land was torn from our forefathers’ hands by deeds they could not read—sometimes traded away in moments of manufactured desperation for as little as a sack of flour. We boast of a modern democracy, yet we must regularly remind ourselves that as recently as 1962, our mothers and grandmothers were denied the fundamental right to vote.

There is a comfortable temptation among many to let these uncomfortable truths fade into the background music of history. But genuine progress demands that we confront not only the physical barriers dismantled by the majority-rule movement, but also the psychological guardrails engineered to keep a people permanently in "their place." Nowhere is this psychological conditioning more quietly persistent than in the title we still bestow upon the engine of our national governance: the civil servant.





The Architecture of Disenfranchisement

To understand the weight of a word, one must first understand the world that built it. The colonial system in The Bahamas was never designed to develop its people; it was optimised for maintenance, order, and resource extraction by a privileged few. For generations, the system enforced a strict property qualification for voting. If you did not own land—or if your family held land through traditional commonage or generation property without a clean legal title recognized by the Crown—you had no voice.

This was not an accidental oversight; it was a deliberate filter. By weaponising illiteracy and exploiting the lack of formalized legal education among the majority, acres of prime, choice beachfront property across New Providence, Eleuthera, Exuma, Cat Island and beyond were methodically snatched away. The infamous "sack of flour" trades were not merely bad business deals; they were the results of a predatory economic system that starved a population of opportunity and then bought their birthright for a pittance.

When women like Mary Ingraham, Georgianna Symonette, and Eugenia Lockhart successfully fought for women’s suffrage in 1962 and when Ruby Ann Darling was the first to register, they were not just fighting for a ballot; they were fighting against a deeply ingrained doctrine of exclusion. That doctrine relied on a social hierarchy in which the majority of Bahamians were viewed not as architects of their own destiny but as labourers in someone else's vineyard.





The Psychology of the "Civil Servant"

As the political tides began to turn in the mid-twentieth century, the doors of government employment slowly opened to the educated Black Bahamian. Getting a job in the government was the ultimate prize. It meant stability, a pension, social standing, and a guaranteed escape from the gruelling physical labour of the fields, the docks, or domestic work.

Yet, the colonial apparatus ensured that even as Bahamians stepped into offices to administer the affairs of their own homeland, they were handed a title loaded with psychological scaffolding: civil servant.

In the drawing rooms of Whitehall in London, the term might have evolved as a benign descriptor of one who serves the Crown rather than private commercial interests. But context is everything. In a colony whose foundational wound was chattel slavery and whose social fabric was stitched together by rigid racial and economic subservience, words carry a profound psychological freight.

To label the newly emerging, educated Bahamian middle class as "servants" was a masterclass in colonial psychology. It granted the illusion of elevation while subtly enforcing a ceiling on ambition.

A servant, by definition, executes the will of a master. A servant does not question the rules of the house; they simply keep the house tidy. A servant is expected to be dutiful, compliant, and grateful for the shelter provided. By embedding the word "servant" into the highest tiers of local employment, the system subliminally reinforced the idea that these workers should never think they could—or should—elevate themselves to the level of true masters of their own fate. It conditioned our brightest minds to manage the colony efficiently, rather than dare to reimagine or dismantle it.





Cleaning Up the Guardrails at Year 53

We have reached a critical juncture in our national maturity. Just this past Friday, we marked 53 years of formal independence. We have built institutions, expanded education, and established ourselves on the global stage. But when are we going to systematically clean up the guardrails that were placed on the Bahamian psyche?

Mental slavery does not always look like overt oppression; more often, it looks like unexamined tradition. It looks like clinging to the very vocabulary that was designed to shrink our posture. How can a professional administrative workforce truly internalize what it means to lead a sovereign nation when their daily professional identity requires them to answer to a title rooted in subservience?

Renaming our government workforce is not mere semantics or political correctness; it is an act of cognitive decolonization. Words shape thought, and thought shapes behaviour. Transitioning the terminology from "civil servants" to Public Officers, Civic Professionals, or Public Service Associates represents a fundamental shift in posture. An officer or a professional has agency, authority, and a mandate to innovate. A servant merely obeys. Removing the word is a necessary step in the ongoing unshackling of a people who must realize they are the owners of the enterprise, not the state's domestic help.





Working on "The Bahamian Things"

Of course, language is only the tip of the spear. The persistent, lingering reality that our Members of Parliament, senators, and citizens still swear oaths of allegiance to a British King—a foreign monarch who inherited his title from the very institution that authorized the transatlantic slave trade and the subsequent colonial subjugation of these islands—is the elephant sitting quietly in our national living room. It is another profound reminder that while our flag changed in 1973, many of our institutional foundations were simply repainted.

To bring authentic meaning to the word "independence," we must move with a renewed, unapologetic sense of purpose. We must continue to work sensibly, respectfully, but urgently on "the Bahamian things." This means reforming our land registries to finally protect generational property and settle titles. It means teaching our unvarnished history in every school, ensuring that the sacrifices of 1962 and the injustices of the land grabs never disappear from our collective memory. And it means stripping away the lingering colonial psychology from our institutions, starting with the very titles we give to the people who build and maintain our country.

Facing reality, we are no longer labourers working on someone else's estate, nor are we servants minding the master's house until he returns. We are the architects, the owners, and the guardians of this Commonwealth.

If we were to officially retire the title "civil servant" tomorrow, what empowering, sovereign term do you think should take its place to represent the modern Bahamian government worker?