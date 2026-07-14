Family of hit-and-run victim demands police check cameras

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

THE family of hit-and-run victim Ryan Basden demanded yesterday that police secure and review surveillance footage from the area where he was struck, insisting that cameras could identify the driver who sped away and left the 43-year-old father of six dying in the street.

Basden’s brothers said they have been left searching for answers after he was fatally struck on Taylor Street in Nassau Village on July 9, the day before Independence Day.

Police said Basden was attempting to cross the street when the driver of a grey Jeep fitted with large rims struck him and failed to stop. Investigators are still searching for the vehicle and its driver.

Kendrick Antonio Smith, Basden’s 47-year-old brother, said he went door to door after the killing and spoke with residents near the scene. He said the area is covered by surveillance cameras, but claimed police had not yet spoken with some neighbours who heard the impact and saw the vehicle race away.

“Ain’t no one want to reach to try help out,” an emotional Mr Smith said. “They have all the cameras and are withholding the cameras. He got struck and killed in front of over 20 something cameras. Someone has to know.”

Mr Smith said one neighbour was outside when his brother was struck, while others told him they heard the collision and watched the vehicle speed off.

“The cameras have it, man,” he said. “All I ask is for the proper authorities to be able to access and ask people to give it to the right authorities so they can review over the case and they can get the license plate because the cameras are here, they can probably see who is in the car, they can backtrack and see where they enter into Nassau Village, where they came and where they leave.”

“I don’t want to have to go myself doing police work.”

Police issued a statement on July 9 rejecting online commentary alleging that a serving member of the Royal Bahamas Police Force was responsible for Basden’s death. The force said no evidence supported the allegation and that the investigation was continuing.

Mr Smith appealed directly to the driver to surrender.

“If you know what’s good for you, please, turn yourself in, sir, please,” he said. “That’s it.”

He described his brother as a hardworking and widely known member of the Nassau Village community who regularly helped others and was almost always smiling.

“Everyone knows him. He does great work,” Mr Smith said. “He works alongside the minister, help everyone inside the community, and he’s a nice person. Very good, strong person. Always smiling. Anytime you see him, he always has a smile on his face.”

Basden was the father of five girls and one boy. His brother said he was not known to cause trouble and had been trying to build a better life for his children.

Stephen Basden, 51, another brother, remembered him as loving, caring and devoted to his family.

“We just want closure for that and to be put at ease,” Mr Basden said. “I’m sad. I might not show it, but I’m sad inside. If they’re trying to cover up something, come on, be fair, be all as one. He always sald one love, that’s all. One love.”

Basden said he first saw a WhatsApp status reporting a hit-and-run but initially believed someone else had been killed. A cousin later broke the news that the victim was his brother.

“One of my cousins said, ‘Boy, Ryan dead and that touched me right at that moment,” he recalled. “It wasn’t a good feeling, and I never knew it was gonna happen like this.”

He said his brother checked on him regularly and visited whenever he was nearby.

The timing of the death, one day before the country celebrated Independence, deepened the family’s grief, Mr Basden said. He said his brother had been focused on continuing to improve his life for the sake of his children.



