Murder suspect jailed after wrapping ankle monitor in foil

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN awaiting trial for a 2020 murder was sentenced to 18 months in prison after breaching his curfew and wrapping his electronic monitoring device in aluminium foil to interfere with its signal.

Tavares Colebrook, 24, breached his court-ordered residential curfew of 7.30pm to 6am between June 29 and July 6 in New Providence.

During the same period, Colebrook wrapped his monitoring device in aluminium foil.

Colebrook is accused of involvement in the November 5, 2020 murder of Robinson Paul.

He was granted $30,000 bail that year but was not released until 2024, when his family paid a reduced bail amount of $9,900.

Colebrook pleaded guilty to two counts of violating his bail conditions before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

He was sentenced to 18 months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

His murder trial is scheduled to begin later this year.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Kendrick Bauld prosecuted the case.