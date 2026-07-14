Suspect charged with murder in Daffodil Avenue stabbing

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 31-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a 39-year-old man during a home invasion off Independence Highway in January was remanded to prison yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Darieo Hunter broke into Jamaal Ferguson’s residence on Daffodil Avenue sometime between 11pm on January 26 and 4am on January 27. Hunter allegedly killed Ferguson during the break-in.

Authorities found Ferguson’s body with apparent stab wounds around 2pm on January 28 after entering the residence during a wellness check. Loved ones had contacted authorities after they were unable to reach him.

Ferguson was an aspiring entrepreneur.

Hunter was not required to enter pleas to charges of murder and burglary when he appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

He was informed that the case would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment and that he could apply to the higher court for bail.

Hunter was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until October 29, when he is expected to be served with the voluntary bill of indictment.

Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted the case, while Wilber Deleveuax represented Hunter.

The original sentence describing Ferguson as a member of the national volleyball organisation was incomplete, so I left that detail out.