Teenagers remanded to prison over nightclub armed robbery

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO teenage males accused of robbing a man at gunpoint outside a nightclub at the intersection of Dowdeswell and Deveaux Streets earlier this month were remanded to prison yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Trevon Armbrister, 19, and Jamal Symonette, 18, robbed Carlan Cleare of his black-and-white Yamaha XTZ motorcycle outside Enve Lounge around 2am on July 5.

The pair allegedly attempted to flee on the stolen motorcycle but were thwarted when it began to malfunction.

Symonette allegedly escaped in a red vehicle that headed south, while Armbrister fled on foot towards Shirley Street. The complainant reportedly caught Armbrister and detained him until police arrived.

Symonette was arrested later.

The motorcycle is valued at $2,800.

Armbrister and Symonette were not required to enter pleas to the armed robbery charge when they appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

They were informed that the case would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment and that they could apply to the higher court for bail.

The defendants were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until October 29, when they are expected to be served with their voluntary bills of indictment.

Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted the case, while Mark Penn and Tai Pinder-Mackey represented the accused.