Woman gets five years for sexually assaulting young boy

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN who admitted to sexually assaulting a four-year-old boy in Abaco and filming the attack was sentenced to five years in prison last week.

Jessica Bobo, 21, reportedly performed a sexual act on the boy sometime in January 2025.

A video of the assault circulated on social media, leading to Bobo’s arrest.

As part of a plea agreement before Justice Petra Hanna-Adderley in Grand Bahama, Bobo was sentenced to five years in prison for unlawful sexual intercourse and four years for producing child pornography.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Tameka Roberts represented Bobo, while Eurika Coccia prosecuted the case.