ALICIA WALLACE: The hidden cost of the cloud - why we must beware AI data centres

By ALICIA WALLACE

It was reported last week that Trinidad and Tobago has signed agreements to allow U.S. companies to set up data centers on its land. Residents immediately sounded the alarm, concerned about the environmental impact as well as the energy consumption and related consequences.

According to AP News, Ernst and Young LLP plans to partner with third parties to develop a 300 megawatt data center in Trinidad and Tobago while Hummingbird AI Holdings is planning a 150 megawatt AI infrastructure and data center. The government’s claim that the three agreements it has signed will generate 5,000 jobs, represents the peanuts many Caribbean governments offer their citizens as tokens of appreciation as they avoid sustainable development.

Trinidad and Tobago Minister of Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence Dominic Smith said: “It is important to remember that these are memoranda of understanding establishing a framework for collaboration and due diligence, not final project approvals,” noting that projects will go through assessments.”

Chief Executive Officer of Privicy Advisory Services, Rishi Maharaj said: “I understand we need to go in this direction,” saying this could position Trinidad and Tobago as a regional technology hub, shifting the Caribbean from relying on cloud providers outside of the region. He added: “You're looking at a lot of acres of land to build that kind of data centre to pull that kind of wattage. So you're looking at a pretty large data centre that is going to take up a lot of land space, exactly what land space we're going to be using, obviously, there are question marks around that.”

Maharaj called for consultation, public engagement, and legislation on “AI ethics” and governance, data protection, and the like.

What’s going with data centers in the U.S.?

Data centers are structures that house servers, networking mechanisms, and storage to run computers. They keep websites, email, and software online. They can be massive buildings, and they require massive amounts of energy to keep them running and to keep them cool, depleting electricity and water resources. Seeing data centers, popping up and polluting the environment, is a reminder that the “cloud” is not in the sky, or the air, or in outer space. The “cloud” is here, on land, demanding the resources upon which human life and the life of the planet are dependent.

Hyperscale data centers are getting attention today because of the related resource demand. Data center operators search for places with cooler weather, cheaper electricity, and low or no taxes, focused on reducing cost. They, of course, also seek out locations with weak governance, enabling them to get away with the harm that comes with data centers.

Erin Brockovich is an environmental activist, consumer advocate, and paralegal. She rose to fame when her story was told in an Oscar-winning movie, Erin Brockovich (2000), about her persistence after finding medical records which led to a major direct action lawsuit in the U.S. In 1993, there was a $333 million settlement because she would not give up. Brockovich hosted Final Justice with Erin Brockovich, a Lifetime series. She went on to call attention to issue and press for action, and she still has not stopped. People have reached out to her for help in addressing water contamination issues across the U.S.

Brockovich recently launched brockovichdatacenter.com, a website that maps “major AI data centers in the U.S. that are either operational or under construction, overlaid with locations where community members have emailed in concerns.” She describes the map as a work in progress, having received almost 4,000 submissions within the first month of requesting reports of data center issues. As of July 6, 2026, there are 8,106 locations where community members have emailed in concerns about data centers in the U.S. The website notes that there are 42 data centers awaiting approval, 65 under construction, and 33 that are operational.

In an interview for The Guardian, Brockovich said the project is about the monstrous facilities being erected to house the computing facilities required by AI. These data centers, she says, stretch over “hundreds and hundreds of acres.” She reports receiving emails asking, “Why did I not know about this? How did this construction just start? Why am I now getting a notice from the city council that this has already passed when I didn’t even have a voice in it?[…] What about our resources? What’s happening to the water? Who’s paying for all this energy and am I going to foot that bill? What will the future impact on health be from these monstrosities? What’s going to happen to the wildlife?”

What are we up against?

The Bahamas is close to the U.S. The Bahamas is made up of many islands and cays. The Bahamas behind in technology-related legislation and policy. The Bahamas has shown itself to be a country for sale. The Bahamas already has an energy crisis. The Bahamas does not have freedom of information. The Bahamas is known for corruption. The Bahamas has a government with blatant disregard for even the appearance of transparency and accountability. The Bahamas continues to have a weak Opposition. With Trinidad and Tobago signing deals with U.S. companies to house data centers, calling it “development,” and promising jobs, we, in The Bahamas, need to pay attention.





The following are the key concern key concerns about AI data centers as presented on brockovichdatacenter.com:

• Energy Consumption - High energy usage contributes to significant environmental impact and escalating costs for surrounding communities.

• Water Usage - Cooling systems often require substantial water resources, straining local water supplies and ecosystems.

• E-Waste - Frequent hardware upgrades and replacements generate significant volumes of electronic waste.

• Location Risks - Natural disasters, flooding, or geopolitical instability can disrupt operations and impact local infrastructure.

• Scalability & Efficiency - Growing demand strains local resources and infrastructure, often outpacing community planning capacity.

• Noise - Constant humming from cooling systems, generators, and substations can disrupt sleep, daily life, and wildlife in surrounding neighborhoods.





Brockovich said to The Guardian: “It’s overwhelming. We have to have some courage to show up, and it’s difficult to do that when you’re up against forces that have all the money and all the intelligence and all the bandwidth in the world.”

Trinidad and Tobago-based bioacoustician, conservation researcher, founder of Nath Bioacoustics (NMBC) and co-founder of TTCSN Syam Nath started a petition on change.org entitled “Suspend Approval of AI Data Centers in Trinidad and Tobago”.

It says: “[…]hyperscale AI data centres can require substantial amounts of water for cooling, consume enormous quantities of electricity, and place additional demands on public infrastructure. Before any approvals are granted, the public deserves clear answers about how these facilities would affect our water resources, electricity grid, environment, and surrounding communities.” The petition calls for the Government of Trinidad and Tobago to “to suspend approval of large-scale AI data centres until comprehensive environmental, water resource, and infrastructure assessments have been completed, independently reviewed, and made available for public consultation.”

Up to July 14 at 3:40pm, the petition had 15, 295 signatures.

Recommendations

1. Join Feminist Book Club. Hosted by Equality Bahamas and Poinciana Paper Press, Feminist Book Club is meeting this evening to discuss The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna. Join the meeting at Poinciana Paper Press, 12 Parkgate Road at 6pm. The next book is These Heathens by Mia McKenzie. Leila Mottley, author of Nightcrawling, called said this book is “a one-of-a-kind, urgently needed novel about choosing the life you want to lead . . . Set against the backdrop of the Civil Rights Movement and Atlanta’s queer Black community, Mia McKenzie vividly depicts how Black women create circles of trust, freedom, and autonomy with one another.” Register to join Feminist Book Club: tiny.cc/fbc2026.





2. Paper & Pour is “a relaxed summer afternoon of art, books, and matcha” at TERN Gallery, Mahogany Hill, Western Road. It begins with a book swap. So show up with gently used books and get ready to browse the books others bring. There is no limit to the number of books you can add to the pile, and no limit to the number of books you can take away with you. This is a great way to refresh your bookshelves. Mark your calendar—August 1, 11am to 3pm. Email info@terngallery.com for more information.