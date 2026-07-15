Memorial held for crash victims

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

IN a final roll call for the ten victims who died in the North Andros plane crash on Independence Day, screams and tears filled The Pond as grieving relatives and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil in their honour.

The Pond, a popular gathering place known for Bahamian music, laughter and good times, became a place of mourning yesterday night as around 300 people came together to remember those whose lives were cut short.

The venue was so crowded that many people stood outside in the yard throughout the evening. Many attendees wore T-shirts bearing photographs of their loved ones, while others held candles, embraced grieving relatives and quietly wiped away tears.

Five members of the well-known Da Pond Band died in the crash: band leader Giovanni McKenzie, Rashad Storr, Mateo Winder, Toniquea Gilot and Tra'vis Johnson.Melvin Henfield known as DJ Fresh International , Andros natives Quintin Myers and Macaro Rolle, pilot Franklyn Cambridge, and the youngest victim, 16-year-old Nicholas Oliver Jr, also lost their lives.

During the ceremony, a loved one stood on stage to represent each of the ten victims.

In one of the night's most emotional moments, prominent Bahamian DJ Rev conducted a symbolic final roll call, paging each victim as though they were on a flight at San Andros Airport.

As each name was called, a candle was lit for the family member representing that victim. Cries echoed throughout the venue as relatives struggled to contain their grief. Some became inconsolable, while others stood silently, clutching their candles through tears.

At one point, DJ Rev became too overcome with emotion to continue reading the names of the remaining victims.

Family members fought for the strength to remain standing as they held their candles. One woman repeatedly cried out for her loved one, while another man fell to his knees and had to be supported by a relative.

Earlier in the evening, the ceremony featured musical performances, tributes, and praise and worship.

Bahamian artist Nishie L.S performed an emotional medley of gospel songs. At the end of her performance, she became so overwhelmed with emotion that she had to be assisted off the stage. Tears streamed down her face as those around her tried to comfort her.

Rev Annamae Hinsey paid tribute to her grandson, Mateo Winder. She said he developed a love for music from an early age and recalled teaching him to pray and the many days they spent together in church.

Rev Hinsey said she previously had a vision from God that foreshadowed tragedy. She recalled going on a fast and pleading with God to reveal what the vision meant.

Holding back tears, she said God told her, "accident, sudden death."

She recalled crying out to God to protect her grandchildren, particularly Winder. However, she said her heart is at peace knowing he gave his life to Christ in his final moments.

Singer Meredith Williams also paid tribute to Mr McKenzie, recalling that he gave her her first opportunity to perform when many others would not. She spoke about the band's extraordinary talent and the lasting impact its members had on Bahamian music.

Members of Parliament Owen Wells, Darren Pickstock, Leonardo Lightbourne, Randy Rolle, Bacchus Rolle and others attended the vigil.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper delivered remarks on behalf of Prime Minister Philip "Brave" Davis. Mr Cooper encouraged those gathered to draw on their faith during this heartbreaking time and extended condolences to everyone affected by the tragedy.

Earlier, DJ Rev told reporters that the owner of The Pond is from Andros, making the tragedy even more heartbreaking for those connected to the venue. He said he personally knew the members of Da Pond Band and believes their legacy will continue to grow despite their deaths.

"These people died happy going to Andros to represent Bahamian culture as it pertains to rake and scrape," he said. "So the legacy will be even bigger."