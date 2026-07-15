Teacher dies weeks after she was stabbed in throat

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 56-year-old primary school teacher died in hospital on Monday, more than a month after she was reportedly stabbed in the throat by her attackers.

Jillian Pinder, a 56-year-old mother and wife, had been in critical condition since June 4, the day she was attacked.

Police said at the time the victim told investigators she had been attacked by two men she identified as individuals to whom someone close to her owed money.

They reportedly stabbed her in the throat before fleeing the scene. The Tribune understands that she died in hospital on Monday.

Her older sister, Judith Rahming, expressed grief over her death in a social media post and asked the community to keep the family in their prayers.

“This doesn’t feel real. It doesn’t feel fair. I keep hoping I’ll wake up and find out this was all a terrible nightmare. The silence you left behind is deafening and our hearts are shattered,” Mrs Rahming wrote on Facebook.

She said she would miss her more than words could express, adding that her memory would live with them forever.

She also called for justice.

“Lord, we are asking You for justice. We pray that You would reveal everything hidden in darkness. Give investigators, our family, or someone out there a sign - something that leads to the truth and to the person responsible,” she said.

Her death also triggered reaction for her school community.

Sheniqua Curry, principal at TG Glover Primary, remembered Mrs Pinder for her dedication, kindness and commitment to students.

Education Minister Chester Cooper said her loss would be deeply felt.

“Mrs Pinder dedicated her life to shaping young minds and serving our nation through education. Her loss is deeply felt, not only by those who knew and loved her but but by our untimely educational family.”

The incident has pushed the country's murder count to 40 for the year, according to The Tribune's records.