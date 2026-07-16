Accused gets bail after pleading not guilty to firearm charge

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of possessing a loaded firearm in New Providence was granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Samar Bain, 23, was found with a black and silver Glock Austria 43X 9mm pistol and five rounds of ammunition on June 24.

Bain pleaded not guilty to possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr.

His bail was set at $8,500 with one or two sureties. Under the terms of his bail, he must sign in at the Quakoo Street Police Station from Monday to Friday.

Bain’s trial begins on September 25.

Alphonso Lewis represented Bain, while Inspector Timothy Bain and Sergeant 3004 Forbes prosecuted the case.