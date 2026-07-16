Attorney denies stealing $168k from former client

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AN attorney was granted $45,000 bail yesterday after he was accused of stealing $168,270.16 from a client in 2024.

Prosecutors allege that Mario McCartney, 45, an attorney at Lex Justis Chambers, stole the money from Hunter Pelley on September 10, 2024, after gaining access to it through his employment.

McCartney pleaded not guilty to stealing by reason of service before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly Burrows.

His bail was set at $45,000 with one or two sureties. Under the terms of his bail, he must sign in at the Cable Beach Police Station on the first Monday of every month.

McCartney returns for trial on October 21.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom prosecuted the case, while Ian Cargill represented McCartney.