Church mourns musician killed in fatal Andros plane crash

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

GIOVANNI McKenzie, one of ten people killed in the fatal Independence Day plane crash, was looking forward to returning home to worship with his church family and serve on the praise team before his untimely death.

Pastor Shaquille Hanna, associate pastor at Revolution Church - where Giovanni worshipped and played the keyboard - described him as a pleasant man who was dedicated to his faith.

“He was always to church, always to rehearsal. Any time, as a matter of fact, he was coming back. It was his plan to to be back for service on Sunday, despite his obligations that he would have had with his band,” he said.

He said his noticeable absence at Sunday’s serve was a hard one to endure for the entire church community.

“Coming there Sunday in a time once again where we're supposed to be celebrating, and we see the keyboard is there, the chairs there, is draped. It was a hard service. It was a hard service to start, to get through and to end because of what he meant, because of what he contributed, because of who he was to the community of Revolution Church.”

Giovanni and other members of Da Pond Band were travelling to perform at a regatta when their plane - a Flamingo Air aircraft - crashed near San Andros Airport.

Pastor Hanna said it is unfortunate that family and friends are still without answers days after the crash. He said they need to know exactly what happened and who is responsible so they can begin to find closure.

“Whether you know the victims or not, it it behooves me to understand why days later we still feel like we going through all of this uncertainty, while persons are still in mourning. There's no level of closure, and there seems to be nothing in in sight in terms of when will we get that closure? What will be explained?”

Mr Hanna was among several church members who accompanied Mr McKenzie's family to the morgue to identify his remains.

The family of Melvin "DJ Fresh" Henfield was also present. In a statement, the family described the father of two as a young, vibrant and energetic man who lit up every room he entered.

“But to us, he was is much more,” the family said. “Beyond his talents as a DJ, Melvin was an entrepreneur with a bright, determined to leave a legacy that his daughters would forever be proud tragedy that touches the hearts of all who knew him. We will forever hold his memory close, and he will be dearly missed.”

Earlier yesterday, air accident investigators released preliminary findings on the crash, revealing that the plane struck trees near North Andros before crashing and being destroyed by fire.

Investigators said the aircraft's maintenance records, the pilot's records and other key information are still under review.