Family mourns 22-year-old killed in Lucaya crash

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A young Grand Bahama mechanic was killed in a two-car collision in the Lucaya area late Tuesday evening, pushing the island’s traffic fatality count to eight for the year.

Although police have not officially identified the victim up to press time, family members confirmed that the deceased is 22-year-old Adrian Reid.

The accident occurred shortly before midnight on Tuesday on Ludford Road involving a grey Honda Pilot and a grey Kia Rio.

Reid, the driver of the Kia Rio, was traveling west on Ludford Road. The female driver of the Honda Pilot attempted to make a right turn, resulting in the collision.

Reid was discovered unresponsive at the scene. Emergency Medical Services personnel examined him and found no signs of life. The female driver of the Honda Pilot sustained minor injuries and was transported by EMS to Rand Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police reported that Reid's death is classified as Grand Bahama's eighth traffic fatality for the year.

His sister, Gabriela Reid, said the family was devastated after learning of his death in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"I learned about it around 2am this morning," she said. "His friend called me and told me that he had some bad news. I thought he got in a fight or something. Then he told me he passed away in a car accident.

"I didn't take that too good. Nobody is taking it too good. Everybody still upset, still crying. We still don't believe he's dead because it happened so quick."

Ms Reid described her brother as a quiet, caring young man who worked as a mechanic fixing cars.

"He loved to joke around," she said. "He was always a quiet person. He never bothered nobody. He was always home. He never used to go out a lot. He wasn't the party type."

She said although he had no children of his own, he adored his nieces and nephews and was always looking out for his family.

"He has always been there for me and my daughter, making sure I'm straight, my mommy too and my granny," she said.

Reid was the fifth of six siblings.

His grandmother, Patricia Pinder, remembered him as a respectful and dependable grandson who was always willing to help.

"He used to tell me not to lift anything heavy. He was only 22 years old," she said. "Anything I asked him to do, he would do. He always helped me. I don't know what I am going to do without him. I was supposed to go and leave him, not him leave me."

Another relative, who was visiting with Ms Pinder, said Adrian was quiet and so accommodating whenever we would have our family get-togethers. "He would always be the one to pitch in and help," she said.

The family said Reid's mother is currently hospitalized in Nassau and is trying to return to Freeport following the tragedy.

Relatives also said police had not yet spoken with the family as of Wednesday.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.



