Nine in 10 NHI heart cases linked to hypertension

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

NINE out of every 10 cardiovascular disease cases treated under the National Health Insurance (NHI) programme were linked to hypertension, according to the National Health Insurance Authority's 2025 Performance Report, highlighting the growing burden of chronic disease in The Bahamas.

The report found that hypertension, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity remain among the leading drivers of care under the programme. It also found that Type II diabetes accounted for the majority of diabetes cases reported through NHI, reinforcing the need for earlier detection and preventive care.

Against that backdrop, the report showed increasing use of primary healthcare services, with 121,107 primary care visits recorded in 2025, including 27,218 annual physicals and 10,603 chronic care visits.

The authority said the figures reflect a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare, early detection and routine monitoring of chronic illnesses before they become more severe.

NHI now serves more than 163,000 beneficiaries across nine islands through a network of 130 physicians and 82 healthcare facilities.

The programme also recorded a 42 percent increase in maternity care visits and a 6.6 percent rise in paediatric care visits during 2025. Nearly 700 telehealth consultations were completed, improving access to healthcare for residents in the Family Islands.

Dr Tonette Hanna, Family Medicine Specialist and Medical Director of NHI Bahamas, said the increase in preventive care was encouraging.

“Preventive care is the foundation of a healthier population,” said Dr Hanna. “The steady increase in primary care visits and chronic disease monitoring shows that more Bahamians are taking control of their health. Through our annual physical campaign, we are reinforcing the importance of early detection and routine screening in reducing the burden of chronic illnesses.”

The report notes that annual physicals can identify health risks before symptoms develop, allowing patients to begin treatment earlier, better manage chronic diseases and reduce avoidable complications.

The trend has continued into 2026, with more than 24,000 annual physicals already completed, about 70 percent of the programme's annual target and more than 38,000 doctor visits, representing more than half of this year's goal.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said the report demonstrates the programme's role in strengthening the country's healthcare system.

“National Health Insurance is transforming healthcare in The Bahamas and advancing our commitment to universal health coverage,” said Dr Darville.

“As one of the few countries in the region with a national health insurance programme, we are expanding access to quality primary care while using data and electronic health records to improve patient outcomes and strengthen our healthcare system. The continued increase in primary care visits reflects a growing culture of prevention, and I encourage all eligible Bahamians to take advantage of their annual physical.”