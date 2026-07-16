Teen put on good behaviour after Sunlight Village assault

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who admitted trespassing on a property in Sunlight Village and assaulting a woman over the weekend was ordered yesterday to be of good behaviour for six months.

Petron Dawkins, 19, trespassed on Georgina Cash’s property and assaulted Antoinette Cash with a piece of wood at 10am on July 12. He also behaved disorderly during the incident.

Dawkins pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous instrument, trespassing and disorderly behaviour before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

He expressed remorse for his actions.

Under the terms of his conditional discharge, Dawkins was ordered to be of good behaviour for six months. If he breaches the order, he will face fines totalling $1,075 or six months in prison.

Dawkins returns to court for a report on January 20, 2027.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Kendrick Bauld prosecuted the case.