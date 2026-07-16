Two men in custody after woman reports sexual assaults

TWO men are in police custody after a 19-year-old woman reported she was sexually assaulted by two men she knew in separate incidents on Sunday evening.

Police said the alleged assaults were reported on Monday, prompting an investigation.

According to the preliminary report, the woman told officers that shortly after 6pm on Sunday she was sexually assaulted by a man she knew at an abandoned building in Chippingham.

She further alleged that while on her way home, she was sexually assaulted by another man known to her in the East Street area.

Police said officers processed both scenes and subsequently took the two suspects, aged 23 and 24, into custody.

Investigations are ongoing.