Bail granted to man accused in deadly traffic collision

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 73-year-old man accused of causing the traffic death of a 64-year-old father who was attending a family reunion in Central Andros last month was granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege Richard Deal Sr caused the death of Burdette Cartwright Sr while driving dangerously on Queen’s Highway at about 11.50am on June 23.

Cartwright died after the vehicle he was driving collided with a truck at the intersection of Staniard Creek and Queen’s Highway. His 16-year-old son attempted to revive him using CPR.

A local physician pronounced Cartwright dead at the scene.

Cartwright and his family had travelled to Central Andros for their annual reunion, a tradition relatives said has continued for at least 25 years and is held around the time of Crab Fest.

Police said the collision involved Deal’s white Ford F-150 and a black Nissan Wingroad driven by Cartwright.

The Ford F-150 allegedly entered Queen’s Highway from Staniard Creek and collided with the southbound Nissan.

Four passengers were travelling in the Nissan: three women, aged 49, 51 and 52, and a 16-year-old boy.

The three women were treated at a local clinic before being airlifted to New Providence for further medical care. Cartwright’s son was also airlifted to New Providence but was reportedly uninjured.

Deal was treated for injuries at the local clinic. His passenger was unhurt.

He was not required to enter a plea to vehicular manslaughter before acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

Deal was informed that the case would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment.

He was granted $8,000 bail with one or two sureties and must sign in at the Western Police Station by 9pm on the first Monday of each month.

Deal returns to court for service of the voluntary bill of indictment on November 12.

Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted the case, while Roger Minnis represented Deal.