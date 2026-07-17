Captain pleads guilty to $4m US drug bust

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A BAHAMIAN boat captain accused of carrying about $4 million worth of cocaine aboard a vessel owned by former National Security Minister Marvin Dames and his wife has agreed to plead guilty and is asking a US judge to sentence him to between nine and 11 years in prison.

Malcolm Goodman, 31, a former employee of Mr Dames, struck a plea deal with US prosecutors after weeks of negotiations and agreed to admit possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Goodman initially denied the charges but later changed his plea under an agreement requiring prosecutors to dismiss a second count of importing a controlled substance.

US authorities arrested Goodman on February 11 after intercepting the 45-foot M/V Reel Xperience about four miles off Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

He told officers he had travelled from New Providence and had been at sea for about seven hours before authorities stopped the vessel.

During an inbound customs border search, officers allegedly discovered 200 kilograms of cocaine wrapped in cellophane and formed into brick-shaped packages.

Goodman reportedly admitted he was solely responsible for smuggling the drugs.

Mr Dames has previously maintained his innocence in connection with the case.

The offence carries a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years and a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Goodman also faces supervised release, forfeiture, restitution and a fine of up to $10,000.

However, prosecutors and Goodman jointly recommended a sentence of between 108 and 135 months — equivalent to nine to 11 years — under the federal sentencing guidelines.

The plea agreement, filed on Wednesday, also asks the court to apply the federal safety-valve provision, which allows some non-violent offenders to receive sentences below the otherwise mandatory ten-year minimum.

Prosecutors said the recommendation depends on Goodman continuing to co-operate with authorities, fully disclosing information and meeting other conditions, including having no disqualifying criminal history.

“The defendant also agrees to fully cooperate with the Government in all proceedings, whether administrative or judicial, involving the forfeiture to the United States of all rights, title, and interest, regardless of their nature or form in all assets, including real and personal property, cash and other monetary instruments, wherever located, which the defendant or others to the defendant's knowledge have accumulated as a result of illegal activities,” the plea agreement said.

Goodman must also pay a mandatory $100 court assessment at sentencing unless he proves he cannot afford it.

As part of the deal, he waived most of his rights to appeal his conviction or sentence and acknowledged that his guilty plea could carry immigration consequences because he is not a US citizen.

In a separate filing on Thursday, US Magistrate Judge Jared Strauss recommended that the court accept Goodman’s guilty plea after finding that he entered it “freely” and “voluntarily.”

Judge Strauss also recommended that Goodman be formally adjudged guilty and that the case proceed to sentencing.