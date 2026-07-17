Cooper promises ‘better days’ for frustrated teachers

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

EDUCATION Minister Chester Cooper has promised “better days ahead” for teachers who feel forgotten as frustration over low pay, punishing workloads and difficult working conditions continues to batter morale across the public school system.

Mr Cooper said the Ministry of Education would intensify its engagement with educators throughout The Bahamas and confront long-running concerns over compensation and other unresolved issues.

“I believe there are better days ahead for any teacher who may feel that they have been forgotten,” he said during a press conference yesterday on the ministry’s teacher recruitment exercise.

“We are going to be rolling out active engagement programs for our teachers, guidance counsellors, administrators, senior masters, and principals.”

Mr Cooper said the ministry would ensure that no one in the public education system was excluded as it tackled both legacy concerns and emerging challenges.

“Everyone in the public education system, we are going to ensure that no one is left out. We're going to ensure that we address legacy issues as well as moving forward.”

His pledge comes as teachers continue to complain about heavy workloads, inadequate pay, challenging working conditions, limited resources and overcrowded classrooms.

Those frustrations surged into public view earlier this month when veteran educator Antoine Duncombe published a Facebook post detailing the financial strain teachers face in The Bahamas.

The post went viral, attracting more than 1,000 reactions and over 200 comments by press time.

Mr Duncombe argued that salaries should reflect a worker’s skills, qualifications, experience and contribution. He said professionals should not spend years pursuing education, training and public service only to struggle financially.

“Teachers in The Bahamas are expected to shape the nation’s future, yet far too many are trying to survive on salaries that simply do not match the demands or responsibilities of the profession,” he wrote.

“As a male educator, I can honestly say that the current salary is not attractive and makes it increasingly difficult to build the kind of life many aspire to have.”

Mr Duncombe, who has worked in education for more than 11 years, said dedication to teaching should not force educators to surrender their financial security or future prospects.

Scores of educators echoed his concerns in the comments, with some saying they had left The Bahamas in search of better opportunities.

The concerns mirror warnings from international organisations about deteriorating teacher morale worldwide.

Reports from UNESCO and the International Barometer of Education Staff have cited heavy workloads, financial pressures and declining professional prestige among the forces driving discontent in the profession.

UNESCO estimates that the world will need an additional 44 million primary and secondary teachers by 2030.