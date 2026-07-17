Man accused of secretly recording woman during sex gets bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of secretly recording a woman while they had sex in Eleuthera last year was granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege Tracy Knowles, 34, recorded nude videos and images of the woman while they engaged in sexual intercourse in Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera, between October and November 2025.

Knowles pleaded not guilty to voyeurism before Assistant Chief Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux.

He was granted $5,000 bail with one or two sureties and must sign in at the Governor’s Harbour Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday by 6pm.

Knowles was warned not to interfere with any witnesses or risk having his bail revoked.

His trial is scheduled to begin in Eleuthera on September 28.

Alphonso Lewis represented the accused.