Put ID badges on your kids before the next storm hits

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN parents should equip young children with identification badges before hurricanes strike so emergency responders can quickly reunite families if children become separated during a storm, a disaster preparedness expert has urged.

Dr Kendra Van Kirk, senior advisor for community engagement and education at the University of Miami’s Global Institute, said every child should have an identification badge as part of a family’s hurricane preparedness plan, with parents ensuring children are wearing them before a hurricane watch or warning is issued.

“It is super important for every single child to have an identification badge, and what we recommend is that the badge be put on the child before the storm arrives,” she said.

Dr Van Kirk spoke during the “Stronger Than the Storm – Hurricane Preparedness” programme on Thursday at the Collab Unit of the Ministry for Grand Bahama.

The University of Miami has partnered with the ministry to provide disaster preparedness education focused on children, families and the people who work closely with them.

As part of the initiative, Dr Van Kirk visited several Urban Renewal summer camps, where she spoke with children and demonstrated identification badges developed by the university.

She said the badges are particularly important for very young children and those with developmental conditions such as autism or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, who may be unable to identify themselves or communicate information about their families if they become separated during a disaster.

Each badge contains a compartment holding the child’s emergency and medical information, including existing medical conditions, medications and allergies, enabling emergency responders or other caregivers to provide appropriate assistance until the child is reunited with relatives.

Dr Van Kirk also urged families to complete their hurricane preparations well before a storm threatens.

“Oftentimes we find ourselves in last-minute preparation. A hurricane is here and we haven’t done the work in advance,” she said.

She encouraged families to assemble emergency supplies early, develop a household emergency plan and identify a meeting place in case relatives become separated during a storm.

The programme also offers guidance on managing stress and building resilience among children, young adults and caregivers.