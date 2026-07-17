Suspected electrical fire damages home of Police Commissioner

A FIRE damaged a seven-room home owned by Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles in central New Providence early yesterday, destroying one bedroom and leaving the rest of the structure with heat, smoke and water damage.

Police said Fire Services were alerted shortly after 5am and arrived to find the single-storey stone building engulfed in flames.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control and eventually extinguished it.

The southern bedroom was destroyed, while the remainder of the home sustained heat, smoke and water damage.

The occupants escaped without injury.

Investigators suspect an electrical short circuit caused the fire.