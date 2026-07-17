Woman faces libel charge over sharing sex video online

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN accused of leaking another woman’s sex tape online earlier this month was granted bail on a libel charge yesterday.

Prosecutors allege Krishea Bryant, 21, accessed the woman’s phone and shared a sex video of her on WhatsApp and Facebook on July 12 in New Providence with the intent to shame her.

Bryant pleaded not guilty to libel before acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

She was granted $5,000 bail with one or two sureties and must sign in at the Wulff Road Police Station every Monday and Wednesday by 9pm.

Bryant returns to court for trial on November 12.

Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted the case.