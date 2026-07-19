Elderly man attacked by pack of dogs

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 70-year-old man says he was mauled by five dogs as he walked home on Friday night, suffering wounds to his neck, arm and leg that required surgery, while his sister warned that someone could be killed unless authorities move decisively against dangerous animals roaming neighbourhoods.

Jackie Livingston Thompson claims he was attacked by his neighbours’ dogs on Balls Alley at about 11pm after returning from a store.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, only hours after being discharged from hospital, Mr Thompson remained visibly injured. The back of his neck, right arm and right leg were bandaged, and smaller cuts and bruises covered other parts of his body. Sitting in a yard chair, he recalled that some of the dogs attacked his right arm and leg while others lunged at his neck.

Mr Thompson said he feared for his life and could do little more than cover his face as the animals surrounded him.

He claimed he cried out for help as the dogs’ owners arrived home, but they walked away while he remained on the ground.

He said another neighbour eventually came outside and helped him. He was later taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery on his neck and received treatment for his other wounds.

Mr Thompson described the dogs as pit bull-potcake mixes. He said one was named Trigger and that he had sometimes fed the animals.

Police took a statement from him, but Mr Thompson said he does not intend to press charges.

He also said the same dogs attacked him two or three years ago.

His sister, Margo Thompson, said her brother was too small to fight off five dogs and praised the neighbour who came to his aid.

“Had it not been for her he might’ve been dead,” she said.

Ms Thompson said pet ownership carries a duty to prevent animals from endangering others.

“When I think about five attacking him, that could’ve been someone’s child out there. That child would’ve been dead. You see how small he is?” she said.

“He can’t fight them off, all he could is cover his face. He’s all bit up. And the persons who own these animals it’s as if they don’t care.”

She urged the relevant government agencies to confront the problem before another attack ends in death.

“I know about four animal attacks in the past year where people were really mauled and mauled badly. No one seems to be doing anything,” she said.

“The police come they took a report, what they do with the report? They file it or they give it to the appropriate authorities to deal with. But until the authorities deal the situation it’s only going to get worse.”

Ms Thompson said residents must also speak out when neighbours allow dangerous animals to roam, even when they fear intimidation.

Tensions flared as reporters prepared to leave the family’s yard. A female relative of Mr Thompson and a female neighbour began arguing after the neighbour claimed the Thompsons’ dog had attacked people previously.

The family strongly denied the allegation as their dog walked unchained through the yard.

The attack came about a month after 66-year-old Kemp Road resident Don Smith was hospitalised after being mauled by a pack of dogs.

Mr Smith required stitches after that attack.



