KDK REPORT: Questions we leave behind

BY DR KENNETH D KEMP

TOGETHER over the past few weeks, our nation has grieved. First came the devastating motor vehicle accident that claimed the lives of five young Bahamians. Days later, a plane crash took 10 more. Fifteen families forever changed on days that began with promise. For one, a graduation ceremony. And for the other, a concert planned on a Family Island to mark our nation's 53rd year of independence. Both promises of celebration that ended with families broken and a nation in mourning, asking why, but unable to change the outcome.

Like so many Bahamians, I watched these tragedies unfold with a heavy heart. As a physician, however, I found myself thinking not only about the lives that were lost, but about what happens next. Medicine teaches us how to fight for life. It also gives us a front-row seat to what happens when life changes in an instant.

After the ambulances leave, the funeral ends and the flowers begin to wilt, another journey quietly begins. One of the greatest misconceptions about tragedy is that it’s over after the burial. Trauma splits your life into before and after and the grieving period that follows is compounded by questions.

What would they have wanted us to do?’

I've watched close, caring families struggle, not because they lacked love, but because they were left trying to interpret the wishes of someone who was no longer here to explain them. Grief has a way of making even the simplest decisions feel insurmountable. I've seen intelligent, capable people forget conversations they had only hours before. I've watched husbands and wives stare silently at forms they would normally complete in minutes. I've watched adult children agonize over whether they were honoring their parent’s true wishes or only their own.

We spend months planning weddings. We save for retirement years before we need it. We carefully research schools for our children and hotels for our vacations. We are meticulous planners when the occasion is a happy one. Yet many of us never spent 15 minutes preparing our families for the one event none of us can avoid. Not because we're careless, but because we assume there will always be another opportunity. So, we push it aside until later.

The recent tragedies remind us that tomorrow is a promise, not a guarantee. We can ask for a guarantee or warranty on a new air conditioner or washing machine, but there is no such promise on the day that follows this one. And because of that, if we care about the ones we say we love, we need to make it easier for them to cope should tragedy strike.

Somewhere in your home are the documents your family will desperately need if something were to happen to you. Perhaps they're neatly filed away or tucked inside a drawer. Perhaps they're stored on a computer or locked behind a password only you know. For your loved ones, that information could one day become a guiding light through the darkest weeks of their lives.

Does your spouse know where to find your insurance policy? Your will? Your banking details? If your phone holds the answers to everything, could someone you trust unlock it? Have you ever told your family what kind of medical care you would want if you were unable to speak for yourself?

I’ve never once had a family tell me they regretted having these conversations too early. I’ve only seen the pain of having them too late.

Beyond that, perhaps the most important questions have nothing to do with paperwork. Did your parents know how grateful you were for the sacrifices they made? Have your children heard not just that you love them, but why you're proud of them, specifically in words they can hold onto? Is there someone you've been meaning to forgive? Someone you've been meaning to thank? Someone you've been meaning to call? The deepest questions families carry after a loss are rarely about money or documents. They are the ones that echo for years.

"Did they know how much they meant to you?" "Did they know you were proud of them?" "Did they know you forgave them?" The questions that matter most to the heart are questions no lawyer can answer. Love isn't measured only by what we do while we're alive. Sometimes it's measured by the burdens we prevent after we are gone.

When I think about the 15 lives we lost this month, I don't dwell on how they died. I think about the families who woke that morning expecting an ordinary day. None of them imagined their lives would change forever before the sun set.

Perhaps that’s the real lesson that tragedy leaves behind. It doesn’t simply remind us that life is fragile. It reminds us that the ordinary moments we take for granted are often the last opportunities we’ll ever have to make life easier for someone else. The last chance to explain, to prepare, to forgive or to say ‘I love you’.

This week, give your family something more valuable than another afternoon together. Give them clarity. Give them peace. Give them 15 minutes. Put the phones away. Sit around the table. Share where the important documents are. Talk about your wishes. Tell someone how much they mean to you. Say the words you've been postponing because you assumed there would always be another chance.

One day, every one of us will leave something behind. My hope is that what we leave behind are cherished memories not unanswered questions. Because the questions we leave behind should never become the heaviest burden our loved ones have to carry.

This is The KDK Report.