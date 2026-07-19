Man dies in suspected electrocution in Bimini

A 68-year-old man died after reportedly coming into contact with a high-voltage electrical transformer while painting in Bimini on Saturday.

According to preliminary reports, officers were alerted shortly before 2.35pm that a man had come into contact with a high-voltage electrical wire and was unresponsive at a business establishment along Kings Highway.

Police and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene, where a local physician examined the victim, found no signs of life and pronounced him dead.

Initial investigations indicate the man was painting alongside another worker when he reportedly came into contact with a high-voltage transformer located between a building and the ground.

Police said the contact allegedly caused the victim to become engulfed in flames. His co-worker reportedly ran to retrieve a fire extinguisher and seek assistance, but found the man unresponsive when he returned.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.