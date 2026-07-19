Pharmacists seek clarity over Cannabis Authority

By FAY SIMMONS

TRIBUNE Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Pharmacists are seeking clarity on the Government's medical marijuana push after raising concerns the industry's regulator still lacks a public presence despite earlier assurances the roll-out would begin before end-June 2026.

The issue emerged during a nearly three-hour meeting between the Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association (BPA), Dr Michael Darville, minister of health and wellness, and Owen Wells, minister of state for health, where pharmacists sought a progress update.

Dr Marvin Smith, BPA president, said members were particularly concerned by what they viewed as a lack of visible advances at the Cannabis Authority. "One of the issues that we raised is that there's been what seems to be a lack of movement with the Cannabis Authority," Dr Smith told Tribune Business. "They don't have a building identified yet. There's no phone contact with them yet."

The comments come weeks after Dr Lynwood Brown, the Cannabis Authority chairman, said the regulator expected to unveil its licensing platform, government website and application process before the end of June after signing an agreement with cannabis tracking company, Metrc.

At the time, he said prospective participants would soon begin hearing "a lot more" about the roll-out, and promised an extensive public education campaign before applications opened.

Dr Smith said pharmacists and pharmacy owners have become increasingly anxious because they are receiving little official information despite previous public statements indicating the industry was close to launching.

"The former attorney general, Ryan Pinder KC, came out in the last administration and made all these statements about licences coming out and that we'd be ready," he said. "As pharmacists and pharmacy owners, we're not hearing anything officially, and when you try to contact the Authority, there's no one to contact."

Despite those concerns, Dr Smith said the Association left its meeting with Dr Darville encouraged after receiving assurances that work on the regulatory framework is continuing.

"The minister indicated that they had made some changes, particularly with the software, and upgraded some things, and that they would be moving it out in phases," he said.

"He showed us the way the system is working, and that no local participant in the system is going to be left out. We're looking forward to continuing working with him on the medical cannabis aspect because that was a major concern for us."

Dr Smith said Dr Darville also assured the delegation that Bahamians would remain at the forefront of the licensing process as the industry moves towards implementation.

"He will make sure that once the Authority is ready to roll out licensing and everything else, we as Bahamians, in all areas, are at the front of the line," Dr Smith said.

The BPA president said the Association intends to remain engaged with the Government as the regulatory framework develops, and views pharmacists as key participants in the emerging medical cannabis industry.

"We're not here to create obstacles," said Dr Smith. "We're looking forward to continuing to work with the minister to make sure the roll-out is successful.”