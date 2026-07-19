Tourist fined over Baha Mar brawl

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
AN American tourist was fined on Friday for injuring another guest during a fight at Baha Mar last week.
Amir Babaaeian, 24, of California, injured Collin Krickl after the two became involved in a physical altercation at the resort on July 15.
The defendant pleaded guilty to causing harm before Deputy Chief Magistrate Shaka Serville.
After Babaaeian expressed remorse, Magistrate Serville fined him $750 or ordered him to serve one month in prison.
Magistrate Serville told the defendant to exercise better restraint in the future.
Inspector Cordero Farrington prosecuted the case.
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