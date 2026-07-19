Tourist fined over Baha Mar brawl

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AN American tourist was fined on Friday for injuring another guest during a fight at Baha Mar last week.

Amir Babaaeian, 24, of California, injured Collin Krickl after the two became involved in a physical altercation at the resort on July 15.

The defendant pleaded guilty to causing harm before Deputy Chief Magistrate Shaka Serville.

After Babaaeian expressed remorse, Magistrate Serville fined him $750 or ordered him to serve one month in prison.

Magistrate Serville told the defendant to exercise better restraint in the future.

Inspector Cordero Farrington prosecuted the case.