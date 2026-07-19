Woman fined for hitting ex-boyfriend with hammer

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A JAMAICAN woman was fined on Friday for injuring her ex-boyfriend by hitting him in the head with a hammer during a fight in which she claimed he stabbed her.

Melissa Coke, 18, reportedly injured Keano Rolle during a fight at their residence on Quintine Alley on July 8.

Rolle claimed Coke took his phone during an argument before the dispute escalated.

Although Coke pleaded guilty to causing harm before Deputy Chief Magistrate Shaka Serville, she claimed she acted in self-defence.

Coke alleged that Rolle stabbed and struck her during the same altercation.

Magistrate Serville acknowledged that Rolle is also before the court in connection with the incident and referred to the extreme provocation Coke endured. However, he said he wanted the sentence to deter similar incidents.

Magistrate Serville called the situation described by the complainant abhorrent.

Although Coke was told the offence carried a maximum sentence of one year in prison, she was fined $500 or faced three months’ imprisonment.

After paying the fine or completing the prison term, Coke will be handed over to the Department of Immigration.

Inspector Cordero Farrington prosecuted the case.