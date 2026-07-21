Bahamian Lindsey Cancino installed as Rotary District Governor

BAHAMIAN Lindsey Cancino has been installed as District Governor of Rotary International District 7020, becoming the ninth Bahamian to lead the organisation's northern Caribbean district.

Mr Cancino was formally installed by Past Rotary International President Barry Rassin during the District 7020 Changeover Ceremony held at Sandals Royal Bahamian at the end of June.

The annual black-tie event brought together Rotarians from across The Bahamas and visiting clubs throughout the district to mark the transition to the 2026-2027 Rotary year.

The ceremony also recognised the service of outgoing District Governor Bill Aitken, whose tenure concluded with the changeover, while newly elected Rotary club presidents for The Bahamas and the wider district were invested for the coming year.

Outgoing Assistant Governor Valentino Hamilton was recognised for his service, and Christian Knowles was sworn in as assistant governor.

Mr Cancino succeeds Mr Aitken under Rotary International's 2026-2027 theme, "Create Lasting Impact".

He follows fellow Bahamians Keith Duncombe, Al Cartwright, Barry Rassin, John Robertson, Eddie Bostwick, Richard "Dick" McCombe, Felix Stubbs and Charles Sealy II in serving as district governor.

Rotary International District 7020 comprises more than 2,500 members across 90 clubs in 10 countries and territories: The Bahamas, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, St Martin and St Barthélemy, Haiti, Jamaica, Sint Maarten, the Turks and Caicos Islands and the US Virgin Islands.

Rotarians also received a congratulatory message from Rotary International President Yinka Babalola, who encouraged members to embrace this year's theme and continue expanding Rotary's impact through service.

The evening was hosted by Past District Governor Charles Sealy, who served as master of ceremonies.

The event also included a raffle with the proceeds in aid of the Ranfurly Homes for Children.