Joy FM marks 23 years with packed Praise Fest

JOY FM celebrated its 23rd anniversary on Sunday with a packed Praise Fest at Agape Church, drawing worshippers from across New Providence for an evening of gospel music and thanksgiving.

The event commemorated the Christian radio station's 23 years of broadcasting faith-based programming throughout The Bahamas, bringing together listeners, church members and supporters for a service featuring performances by several Bahamian gospel artists and praise teams.

Among those appearing were Colyn Kristopher, Kenyatta Taylor, Bishop Lawrence Rolle, Stermon and Davaro Chase, along with the Revolution Praise Team, Agape Praise Team and Prophetic Voices.

Ollie Bernard Ferguson, chief operating officer of Tribune Radio Limited, said the turnout reflected the station's connection with its audience and the wider Christian community. "The tremendous turnout was a powerful reminder of the place Joy FM holds in the hearts of our listeners and within the wider Christian community," Mr Ferguson said.

"Seeing Agape Church filled with worshippers was a fitting way to celebrate 23 years of ministry. We are deeply grateful to everyone who joined us, supported the event and helped make the evening such a memorable success."

Tribune Radio Limited thanked Agape Church for hosting the event, as well as the performers, volunteers and sponsors, including Bahamian Seafood Connection, for supporting the celebration.

Joy FM, a Tribune Radio Limited station, said it will continue its focus on Christian programming, Bahamian gospel music and community outreach as it enters its 24th year of broadcasting.