Man accused of car theft ordered to have psychological evaluation

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of a recent car theft last week was ordered to have a psychological evaluation due to erratic behavior during his arraignment.

Prosecutors allege Steven McKenzie, 33, stole a white 2006 Audi Q7 belonging to Keyshanna Johnson on July 16 in New Providence.

The stolen vehicle is valued at $18,000.

McKenzie faced charges of stealing and receiving before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

The accused did not enter a plea at that time due to him displaying erratic and incomprehensible behavior in court. As such he was deemed non compos mentis and was remanded to receive psychological evaluation.

The accused returns to court on October 27.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Kendrick Bauld prosecuted the case, while Keith Seymour represented the accused.