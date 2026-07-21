The Bahamas has recorded no cases of cycloporiasis

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas has recorded no cases of cyclosporiasis as US health authorities investigate thousands of confirmed and suspected infections, including a multistate outbreak linked to shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said he had been advised that no cases of the parasitic intestinal illness had been reported in the country.

Dr Felicia Balfour-Greenslade, officer in charge of the National Communicable Disease Surveillance Unit, also said Princess Margaret Hospital has recorded no laboratory-confirmed cases linked to the situation in the United States.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis.

Dr Balfour-Greenslade said she contacted officials at PMH and Doctors Hospital and was told neither facility had detected an increase in gastroenteritis cases.

“They have not seen an increase in GE cases,” she said.

“I spoke with the head of the microbiology lab at PMH. No, they haven’t confirmed any cyclospora as of late that could be in relation to whatever is happening in the US.”

She said health officials continue to monitor the situation through ongoing surveillance.

The assurances come as US authorities investigate a surge in cyclosporiasis cases across dozens of states.

As of July 13, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had confirmed 1,645 domestically acquired cases across 34 states.

No deaths had been reported, but 141 people had been hospitalised.

The CDC was also reviewing more than 5,100 additional cases reported since May 1 to determine whether they met the criteria for domestically acquired infections.

The CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration were investigating a multistate outbreak of Cyclospora illnesses linked to shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia.

The FDA’s traceback investigation identified a single supplier of iceberg lettuce from Mexico used by Taco Bell locations where people who later became ill had eaten.

The agency said it was working directly with the supplier to determine whether potentially contaminated shredded iceberg lettuce remained on the market.