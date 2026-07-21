Christian Council calls for "balanced approach" to sex offenders list

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Christian Council has called for a “balanced approach” to the Sexual Offenders Register, arguing that while protecting children and vulnerable persons must remain the nation’s highest priority, making the database fully public could create unintended consequences.

In a statement issued yesterday, the council said it understood the frustration and concern surrounding sexual offences in The Bahamas, particularly among survivors and families affected by abuse.

“The Bahamas Christian Council recognizes the deep pain, anger and concern that have gripped our nation as we confront the growing scourge of sexual offences,” the organisation said.

“Our hearts remain first and foremost with every survivor and every family whose lives have been forever changed by these horrific crimes. Protecting children and vulnerable persons must remain our highest priority.”

The Council’s comments come amid renewed public discussion over whether the country’s Sexual Offenders Register should be made accessible to the public.

A petition launched by the Bahamas Urban Youth Development Center (BUYDC), supported by groups including Families of All Murder Victims (FOAM) and Rise Bahamas, has called for the register to be made publicly available while protecting victims’ identities.

However, the Christian Council said after reviewing the issue and consulting with professionals, including child psychologist Dr Sandra Dean-Patterson and forensic psychiatrist Dr John Dillett, it believes a cautious approach is necessary.

“In recent days, we have carefully examined the issue of making the Sexual Offenders Registry fully public,” the Council said.

“After listening to their insights and reviewing the broader implications, we believe there is wisdom in pursuing a balanced approach that places public safety above public emotion.”

The Council warned that making the register fully accessible could create challenges in a small country where communities are closely connected.

“The Bahamas is a small nation where families and communities are closely connected,” the statement said.

“An unrestricted public website could unintentionally encourage vigilantism, retaliation and collateral harm to innocent spouses, children and extended family members who have committed no crime.”

The position aligns with concerns previously raised by Dr Sandra Dean-Patterson, who has argued against a fully public registry, warning that public access could encourage vigilantism, make monitoring offenders more difficult and may not necessarily make children safer.

Dr Dean-Patterson has instead supported access being limited to agencies responsible for child protection and offender supervision, including law enforcement, Social Services and the prison system.

Social Services Minister Barbara Cartwright has also supported restricted access, saying relevant government ministries and institutions should be able to access the information to better protect vulnerable persons.

Attorney General Wayne Munroe has questioned the effectiveness of opening the register to the wider public, pointing to existing criminal record checks and vetting systems used for individuals seeking employment in sensitive areas.

Mr Munroe has also argued that simply knowing where a convicted offender lives would not necessarily prevent crimes, citing the murder of 11-year-old Marco Archer as an example during discussions about the limitations of public registries.

The Christian Council said policymakers must also consider the possibility that a public register could create a false sense of security.

“We must also guard against creating a false sense of security,” the statement said.

"Research consistently shows that most children are sexually abused by someone they already know and trust, not by strangers. A public registry must never replace vigilant parenting, safeguarding policies, education and prevention."

The organisation stressed that prevention efforts must remain a central part of the national response, arguing that protecting children before abuse occurs should be a priority.

“Our national response must give equal attention to prevention. Protecting one child from becoming a victim is an even greater victory than identifying an offender after a crime has occurred," the statement read.

The Council called for stronger child protection education, improved safeguarding policies in churches, schools and youth organisations, and increased public awareness.

It also raised concerns about whether The Bahamas currently has the resources required to support a public notification system similar to those used in other countries.

“Many developed countries that maintain public notification systems also possess extensive resources to monitor offenders, provide psychiatric treatment, support rehabilitation and offer comprehensive services to victims, offenders and their respective families,” the statement said.

“As a developing nation, The Bahamas must honestly assess whether we currently possess the infrastructure, personnel and resources necessary to achieve those same outcomes.”

Instead of full public access, the council said it supports strengthening the existing system by ensuring law enforcement and authorised agencies have access, while allowing controlled access for institutions responsible for children and vulnerable persons.

“The Bahamas Christian Council therefore supports a measured approach that strengthens the existing registry by ensuring full access for law enforcement and other authorized agencies, while providing controlled access for institutions responsible for the care of children and vulnerable persons,” the statement said.

The organisation also supported limited public disclosure in cases where authorities determine an offender presents a continuing risk.

“We also support targeted public disclosure where qualified authorities determine that an offender presents a significant and continuing risk to public safety," the statement read.

"Finally, while we remain uncompromising in our support for victims and accountability for offenders, we also affirm that genuine rehabilitation, where possible and supported by evidence, contributes to safer communities. Redemption never eliminates accountability, but responsible rehabilitation can reduce future victims.

"This discussion should never be framed as choosing between protecting victims and protecting offenders. Rather, it is about adopting the approach that offers the greatest protection for children, families and our nation."



