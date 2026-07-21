Family devastated after father-of-five electrocuted to death

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

HOURS after telling his eldest son he loved him, 68-year-old John Walkes was electrocuted while working at a Bimini marina, leaving his wife and five children struggling to comprehend the sudden loss of a devoted father who had travelled from Exuma in search of work.

Walkes, a painter and contractor, was killed on Saturday after reportedly coming into contact with high-voltage electrical equipment while working at Bimini Blue Water Marina.

Police said officers were alerted shortly after 2.35pm to an industrial accident at a business on Kings Highway in Alice Town.

Investigators said Mr Walkes was painting alongside another man when he reportedly came into contact with a transformer located between the building and the ground and was engulfed in flames.

His co-worker went to retrieve a fire extinguisher and found Walkes unresponsive when he returned.

A doctor was summoned and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the accident.

Walkes’ daughter, Elizabeth Walkes, said the family learnt of his death through a family friend. She said the news had devastated them, particularly her mother, Mavis.

“We're still processing it,” she told The Tribune on Monday. “We're grieving, and it's going to take a while to really get over it.”

Ms Walkes described her father as a hardworking painter and contractor who travelled throughout the Family Islands to provide for his family.

After working in Abaco and Grand Bahama, he recently travelled to Bimini in search of employment and was contracted as a painter.

Ms Walkes said her father enjoyed working in Bimini and had been making plans for two of his sons to join him there.

“He was a very hard worker, a dedicated person and a go-getter,” she said. “He was always trying to provide for his family.”

Only hours before his death, Walkes spoke with his eldest son, John Walkes Jr, about God’s goodness.

“My brother told him, ‘Daddy, I love you. I'll talk to you later.’ Then a few hours later we heard the tragic news,” Ms Walkes said.

She described her father as a strict and deeply religious man who prayed, fasted and constantly encouraged his family in their faith.

He often reminded them: “Only what you do in Christ will last.”

“Our father was very family-oriented and would always call to check up on us,” she said. “So, we were always in contact with him, and so that's why it's so hard to deal with because we were very close family.”

Ms Walkes said the family has spoken with police but had not yet been contacted by Bimini Blue Water Marina.

Walkes’ nephew, Cyril Walkes, said his uncle inspired him through the way he transformed his life through faith and became a pillar of strength for his family.

“He never gave up. He found God and turned his life around,” he said. “He was a giver, a jack of all trades and someone who always wanted to do something positive.”

Walkes is survived by his wife, three sons and two daughters. He would have celebrated his 69th birthday on November 27.

Bimini MP Randy Rolle extended condolences to the family in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Rolle said authorities were working to determine the exact source of the electricity to better inform the public and help ensure appropriate safeguards are in place.



