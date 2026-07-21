GB police seize 75lbs of suspected marijuana in Eight Mile Rock

Police seized more than 75 pounds of suspected marijuana during an operation at a residence under renovation in Eight Mile Rock yesterday.
The suspected marijuana weighed 75.3 pounds and had a street value of approximately $75,300, police said.
Officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit made the discovery during Operation Stingray #2 shortly before noon on Tuesday after acting on intelligence.
Police said officers searched a property in Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock, where they found 34 plastic-wrapped packages containing suspected marijuana.
The drugs were confiscated and no arrests were made, police said.
Investigations are ongoing.
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