GB police seize 75lbs of suspected marijuana in Eight Mile Rock

Police seized more than 75 pounds of suspected marijuana during an operation at a residence under renovation in Eight Mile Rock yesterday.

The suspected marijuana weighed 75.3 pounds and had a street value of approximately $75,300, police said.

Officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit made the discovery during Operation Stingray #2 shortly before noon on Tuesday after acting on intelligence.

Police said officers searched a property in Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock, where they found 34 plastic-wrapped packages containing suspected marijuana.

The drugs were confiscated and no arrests were made, police said.

Investigations are ongoing.



