Hope for housebound mother after public appeal

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A 47-YEAR-OLD mother who has spent more than six years confined to her home because of severe lymphedema says she finally has reason to hope after a public appeal for help led to intervention from the National Health Insurance Authority and an upcoming medical evaluation that could mark the beginning of her long-awaited recovery.

Philipa Armbister, who has not left her home since December 2019, is scheduled to undergo a comprehensive medical evaluation on July 29 after Dr Tornette Hanna, director of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHI), reached out following the broadcast of her story on Eyewitness News.

The assessment is expected to determine what treatment and specialist services she will need to address the medical conditions that have progressively robbed her of her mobility and independence.

Since her story first aired on Eyewitness News, Ms Armbister said several people have contacted her offering assistance. In addition to the support from Dr Hanna and NHI, two fitness professionals have volunteered to help by providing workout plans designed to gradually improve her mobility once she is medically cleared.

For Ms Armbister, who has spent years watching life pass by from the confines of her home, the response has given her hope that change is finally within reach.

"I'm excited," she said of the upcoming evaluation.

"I'm just a little frightened because they want to do blood work and I am scared of needles."

Despite the nerves, she remains optimistic.

The upcoming evaluation represents the first major step in what is expected to be a lengthy recovery for Ms Armbister, whose health has steadily deteriorated over the better part of a decade.

She suffers from lymphedema, hypertension and heart failure, conditions that have significantly affected her mobility and overall health.

Lymphedema, a chronic condition that causes swelling when lymph fluid builds up in the body's tissues, has left Ms Armbister with severe swelling in both legs, making it increasingly difficult for her to move independently.

Although it was reported that she was bedridden, she said that is not entirely accurate.

"I haven't been completely bedridden. I have a walker that I use," she explained.

However, she admitted that each passing day has become more difficult as her condition continues to worsen.

"Every minute it progresses," she told The Tribune yesterday,

The progressive nature of the illness has forced her into an increasingly isolated existence, leaving her unable to leave home, work or participate in many aspects of everyday life that most people take for granted.

Ms Armbister said she had already been diagnosed with lymphedema before becoming pregnant with her second daughter, but believes having two pregnancies in quick succession dramatically accelerated the progression of the disease.

"After getting pregnant with my second pregnancy, I began swelling up and was unable to work anymore and unable to go places where I wanted to go," she said.

"The pregnancy again in 2019 made the situation even worse."

She has been unemployed since 2017 and said losing the ability to work has been one of the greatest losses she has experienced.

Before her health declined, she took pride in earning her own income and supporting herself.

"I like to be independent," she said.

"I don't like to depend on people."

"I used to work and make my own money."

Today, she depends on her father and government assistance to meet her daily needs, a reality she said has been difficult to accept after years of living independently.

Ms Armbister estimates she now weighs close to 500 pounds but rejects the assumption that her weight is simply the result of unhealthy eating habits.

Instead, she attributes it largely to the severe swelling caused by lymphedema.

"I don't even eat that much," she said.

"I think it's just swelling in both legs that has me how I am. I don't eat fast food or anything like that, just home cooked meals.

She acknowledged that she has always been on the heavier side but believes the combination of lymphedema and two back-to-back pregnancies dramatically changed her body and limited her ability to move.

The physical challenges have also taken an enormous emotional toll, noting that she has been separated from her daughters, aged eight and 11, who were in the care of social services, but are now in the care of their godmother.

Ms Armbister explained that one of the children became seriously ill and required medical attention, prompting authorities to determine that the girls would be better cared for elsewhere while she struggled with her own declining health.

She said the experience that finally convinced her to seek help came when one of her daughters spent more than two months in hospital and she was physically unable to visit.

"I was unable to see her," she recalled.

"We just talked on video calls."

Unable to comfort her daughter during one of the most difficult periods of the child's life left her devastated and also made her realise she could no longer continue living without seeking help to improve her own health.

Despite living apart, she said her daughters continue to inspire her every day.

"When they see me down, they cheer me up," she said.

"They kiss me up and they say mummy will be okay. They don't like to see me cry."

Asked where she hopes to be a year from now, Ms Armbister said: "A year from now, I see my daughters back home and I making my own money."

She said reuniting with her daughters and returning to work remain the goals that motivate her to keep fighting despite years of declining health.

Ms Armbister said she has also had to endure painful comments from some relatives who suggested that her life might have been different had she not become pregnant with her second child.

"I have some family members who used to tell me maybe if I didn't get pregnant with my second child, maybe I wouldn't have been the way I am," she said.

"But I don't let that get to me because she's a blessing. She's not a mistake. She is here for a reason."

Rather than dwell on those comments, Ms Armbister said she remains focused on the future.

She hopes the July 29 medical evaluation will provide answers about the treatment she needs and put her on the path towards regaining her health, returning to work and, ultimately, bringing her daughters home.