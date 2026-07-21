Man remanded after breaching bail conditions for 66 days

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN awaiting trial over a near-fatal bar shooting in 2022 was remanded to prison yesterday after allegedly breaching his bail conditions for 66 days.

Prosecutors allege that Donnovan Higgins, 28, failed to sign in at his local police station on 66 days between February 18 and July 17.

Higgins was on bail on charges of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

At around 2am on December 17, 2022, Archelous Thompson reportedly encountered two men fighting inside a car outside Papi’s Lounge, near the Esso service station on East Bay Street.

When Mr Thompson attempted to intervene, Higgins allegedly pulled out a gun and shot him in the neck.

Mr Thompson was successfully treated for his injuries at Princess Margaret Hospital.

Police allegedly found Higgins later that day with an Austrian Glock .40 pistol whose serial number had been erased. He was also allegedly found with 17 live rounds of .40-calibre ammunition.

Higgins pleaded not guilty to violating his bail conditions before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr.

Prosecutor Sergeant 3004 Forbes objected to bail, citing the grave nature of the offence and the danger of retaliatory violence.

The magistrate denied Higgins bail and remanded him to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

His trial is scheduled to begin on August 21.



