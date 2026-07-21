Pilot accused of LPIA sentenced to six months for marijuana possession

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A PILOT awaiting trial for murder and charges stemming from a $15.3m drug seizure in 2024 was sentenced to six months in prison yesterday after admitting to possessing an ounce of marijuana in his prison cell.

Donald Ferguson II, 28, was found with one ounce of marijuana in his cell at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services on June 9.

Ferguson was on remand awaiting trial for murder and several serious drug importation charges.

He allegedly shot and killed 38-year-old Giovanni Rolle in his car on Coral Harbour Road, outside Rolle’s workplace at Jet Aviation, on the morning of June 16, 2024.

Rolle was a father of two.

Prosecutors also allege that Ferguson and his accomplices conspired to import 1,982 pounds of cocaine and 50 pounds of hydroponic marijuana into The Bahamas between October 1 and December 6, 2024.

Police reportedly seized the drugs, packaged in 24 multicoloured bundles, from a crashed blue-and-white plane in Acklins on December 6, 2024.

The cocaine was estimated to be worth $15.3m, while the marijuana was valued at $50,000.

Ferguson is also among 13 people indicted in the United States over an alleged international cocaine-trafficking network that prosecutors say exploited Bahamian airports and involved senior members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

Last week, Supreme Court Justice Dale Fitzpatrick denied Ferguson’s latest appeal, ruling that there were too many risks to allow his release.

Although Ferguson was initially charged with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply in connection with the marijuana found in his cell, the charge was reduced to simple possession.

He pleaded guilty before Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms.

The magistrate sentenced Ferguson to six months in prison. He was also sentenced to an additional three months for breaching his probation on a previous offence.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Inspector 2257 Wilkinson prosecuted the case.



