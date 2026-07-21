Two men killed hours apart in separate shootings

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A WAVE of gun violence left two men dead less than 10 hours apart yesterday, with surveillance footage capturing the final moments of one victim before he was fatally shot in a hail of bullets.

The deadly shooting captured on surveillance camera happened shortly after 2:30am yesterday on Alexandria Boulevard, Nassau Village, where police responded to reports of gunfire.

Police said the 28-year-old victim was outside a business establishment with a group of people when a masked gunman approached and opened fire, fatally wounding him.

A 20-second surveillance clip of the shooting shows the victim, dressed in a white shirt and blue trousers, standing beside a white van when the masked gunman appears and begins firing before leaving.

The wounded man then attempts to flee but collapses, limping behind the van for cover. Moments later, the gunman reappears and fires several more shots before fleeing the scene.

The shooting came hours before another man was fatally wounded on Eaton Street, Yellow Elder gardens.

The victim, a 46-year-old man, was reportedly seated in his black Ford truck after 8am when he was shot by unknown assailants. He died on the scene.

Responding officers found him clad in a white singlet and green pants with apparent gunshot wounds to his face.

These latest incidents follows a string of violent attacks and have pushed the country’s murder count to 44 for the year, according to The Tribune records.

Anti-crime activist Carlos Reid said some recent killings appear to be retaliatory and urged people accused of violent crimes to keep a low profile.

“So, our encouragement of persons that have been accused of taking somebody' life, like try not to be as visible. Try to be like ghosts until like these cases are resolved. You can't be out in the club or be out partying like you're not accusing anything, “ he said.

He said the government plans to work more closely with schools to teach young people conflict resolution and anger management skills.

He added that several initiatives are being planned for the upcoming school year to support students facing challenges, noting he believes schools provide the best opportunity to help turn the country around.



