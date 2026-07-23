80% of vulnerable Bahamian corals struck by killer disease

Around 80 percent of vulnerable stony coral species in Bahamian waters have already been impacted by a destructive killer disease that threatens tourism and fisheries - as well as environmental - impacts.

The Bahamas Protected Areas Fund (BPAF), in a statement, raised renewed alarm over Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD), which has already devastated reef-building coral populations in this nation and continues to threaten reef ecosystems throughout the wider Caribbean.

First detected in Florida in 2014, the disease has since spread rapidly across the region and carries a mortality rate of 60 to 100 percent in susceptible coral species. In The Bahamas, around 80 percent of the 30 known susceptible stony coral species have already been impacted, which the Fund said underscores the urgent need for continued monitoring, research and co-ordinated response efforts.

Last month, BPAF directors joined marine scientists, government agencies and conservation practitioners from The Bahamas, Florida and the wider Caribbean at the ‘Partnering for resilient reefs” SCTLD workshop in Miami, hosted by the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Foundation. During the workshop, BPAF shared observations, discussed policy considerations and contributed to regional discussions on strengthening the collective response to the disease.

“Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease is one of the greatest threats facing our reefs today, and addressing it will require strong partnerships and sustained investment,” said Karen Panton, the Bahamas Protected Areas Fund’s executive director. “BPAF is committed to working alongside our partners to help protect these critical ecosystems.”

Coral reefs are among The Bahamas’ most valuable natural assets. They provide habitats for thousands of marine species, protect coastlines from storms and erosion, sustain commercial and recreational fisheries, and support a tourism industry that contributes significantly to the economy.

Since SCTLD was first identified in Bahamian waters, the disease has spread across multiple islands, causing extensive mortality among several coral species. Scientists continue to study exactly how the disease spreads, but evidence suggests transmission may occur through water movement, direct coral-to-coral contact and human activities that transfer pathogens between reef systems.

BPAF has been supporting efforts to address SCTLD since the disease emerged in The Bahamas. Following Hurricane Dorian, BPAF said it provided support for initiatives that included efforts to combat the spread of SCTLD as part of broader ecosystem restoration activities. BPAF has also supported dedicated grant opportunities focused on coral disease research, monitoring and reef restoration.

“Healthy coral reefs are essential to our environment, economy and way of life,” said Ms Panton. “By investing in research and conservation initiatives, we can strengthen the resilience of our reefs and help ensure they continue to benefit future generations.”

BPAF said it is now calling for increased investment in coral disease surveillance, research and intervention strategies, while encouraging stronger collaboration from local and international partners to accelerate response efforts.