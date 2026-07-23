Bahamas Football Association to host U15 Girls Goombay Cup starting Friday

THE Bahamas Football Association (BFA) will host the inaugural 2026 U15 Girls Goombay Cup from Friday to Sunday at the Roscow AL Davies Field.

The Under-15 Girls tournament will bring national teams from The Bahamas, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Grenada, Turks & Caicos Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

There will be three days of international competition, providing young players with valuable match experience while continuing the development of women's football across the Caribbean.

Admission: Adults - $10, Teens (13-18) $5 and children 12-and-under free

Team Bahamas

Roster

Goalkeepers - Myckell Brown (Unattached); Lyndrea Pratt (United FC) and Ianthae Morley (Cavalier FC).

Defenders - Betty Jane Kurlinski (Baha Juniors); Cecilia Frank (Renegades FC); Grace Russell (United FC); Leah Miller (Cavalier FC); Jewel Riggs (Baha Juniors); Kallie Mackey (Renegades FC) and Kacie Cooper (Dynamos FC).

Midfielders - Hailey Roberts (Renegades FC); Ameerah Ann Knowles (United FC); Jada Knowles (Cavalier FC) and Aiyanna Hernandez (United FC).

Forwards - Sherraice Saint (Grand Bahama Soccer Club); Seraphima Maillis (United FC); Parris Saunders (Renegades FC); Aria Saunders (Dynamos FC); Bella Flowers (Renegades FC) and Mya Bowe (Dynamos FC)

Team Staff - Daria Adderley — Manager; Ricqea Bain — Head Coach; Codisha Brown-Colebrook — Assistant Coach; Julio Jamison — Goalkeeper Coach and Duane Beneby — Trainer/Physio.