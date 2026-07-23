Government receives 170 Leica Survey Equipment Kits to strengthen national geospatial capacity

The Government of The Bahamas has received a donation of 170 Leica Survey Equipment Kits from Ordnance Survey, United Kingdom, through the British High Commission, in support of strengthening the nation’s surveying and geospatial capabilities.

The donation will enhance practical training and support the continued advancement of surveying, mapping, environmental management, infrastructure planning, disaster resilience, and sustainable national development across The Bahamas.

During the handover ceremony, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources Zane Lightbourne described the donation as an investment in people, education, and the future of the surveying and geospatial professions. He noted that the equipment will provide valuable opportunities for practical learning and skills development while strengthening national capacity in geospatial information management.

The ceremony was attended by Mr Lightbourne, Obie Roberts, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources; David Davis, Permanent Secretary; Jerusa Ali, Director General of the Department of Foreign Services; Mr. Ryan Griffin, Deputy High Commissioner of the British High Commission; Group Captain Andrew McIntyre of the Royal Air Force; Duane Miller, Director of the Bahamas National Geographic Information Systems (BNGIS) Centre; Captain Derrick Ferguson and Captain Glenn McPhee of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force; senior government officials, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other invited guests.

The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources extends its sincere appreciation to Ordnance Survey, United Kingdom, the British High Commission, the Royal Air Force, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, and all partners whose continued collaboration is helping to strengthen national geospatial capacity and support sustainable development in The Bahamas.