Royal Nassau Sailing Club’s Summer Camp boosts confidence and teamwork

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

Dozens of young sailors are spending their summer learning far more than how to handle a boat as the Royal Nassau Sailing Club’s annual summer camp continues to introduce children to the sport while emphasising teamwork and confidence on the water.

The camp is primarily geared toward beginners, with many participants receiving their first exposure to sailing during the three-week program.

Lead Sandfish class instructor Gabriel Newell noted that most of the campers only sail during the summer, while a handful participate in the Bahamas National Sailing School year-round.

“Some of them only come here during the summer camp, so they come once a year,” Newell explained. “We have one or two who come year-round, but mainly this is their third day here.”

Beyond learning the fundamentals of sailing, Newell added that the camp focuses on helping children develop important life skills in a fun and safe environment.

“Sailing is not only just about sailing,” he said. “It’s about character development. It’s about having fun, but being safe at the same time.”

Campers split their time between sailing instruction and recreational activities, including games on the water and on land. Fridays are reserved for a beach day at Athol Island, where the children spend the day swimming, playing volleyball and soccer, and enjoying lunch together.

“We just have fun there,” Newell said, noting that they bring volleyball nets, soccer balls and other equipment to keep the children entertained.

Newell knows firsthand the impact the sailing program can have on a young person’s life.

He was introduced to sailing as an eighth-grade student at T.A. Thompson Junior High School through the Bahamas National Sailing School’s in-school program, which brought students to the Royal Nassau Sailing Club once a week.

After developing a passion for the sport, he began attending year-round before former Bahamas National Sailing School director Robert Dunkley helped him secure a scholarship to pursue maritime studies.

Newell attended the LJM Maritime Academy, where he completed his training and sea time before earning his Certificate of Competency earlier this year, an internationally recognised license that qualifies him to work aboard unlimited tonnage commercial vessels, including cruise ships, oil tankers and bulk carriers.

“I am a product of the Bahamas National Sailing School,” Newell said, reflecting on his journey. “I came up through the ropes, I took my instructor’s course, and now I am teaching kids how to sail.”

Returning to the program as an instructor has allowed him to invest in the next generation of sailors.

“It feels great,” he shared. “Sometimes I look at the little kids coming up, and I can see myself in them. In the future, I want to give even more than my time. I really want to invest in sailing in The Bahamas.”

Newell also expressed pride in seeing sailing recognised as the national sport of The Bahamas, calling it another important step in growing the sport and creating opportunities for young Bahamians.