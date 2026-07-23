Special Olympics Torch Run

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force joined visiting international law enforcement officers and Special Olympics Bahamas athletes on Tuesday morning for the Law Enforcement Torch Run, an event designed to raise awareness and funds for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

The run brought together officers from The Bahamas, the United States and Australia, along with Special Olympics athletes, highlighting the global partnership between law enforcement agencies and the Special Olympics movement.

John Clifton, chairman of the Law Enforcement Torch Run International Council, said the initiative began in 1981 in Wichita, Kansas, when a police chief sought a way for law enforcement to support Special Olympics athletes beyond their traditional roles.

“What we’re doing is raising awareness and raising funds for Special Olympics athletes,” Clifton said.

“If you see the flame, we’re raising awareness for Special Olympics athletes and for inclusion, so people understand that people with intellectual disabilities can and do just like anybody else.”

Since its inception, Clifton said law enforcement officers around the world have raised more than $1 billion for Special Olympics programmes.

“This became a worldwide mission,” he said.

“Law enforcement officers from around the world have raised over $1 billion for Special Olympics athletes all around the world.”

The visiting delegation arrived in Nassau aboard a cruise ship after conducting fundraising efforts to support the cause and was welcomed by the Royal Bahamas Police Force, including Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles.

Clifton encouraged the public to support local Special Olympics programmes, noting that community involvement is essential to providing opportunities for athletes.

“Please support your local programmes. Get them the funds that they need,” he said. “Come out and see the athletes. Their smiles are contagious. They’ll give you the biggest hugs and the biggest high fives.”

Gilbert Williams, national director of Special Olympics Bahamas, said the visit was a natural partnership because the Law Enforcement Torch Run is the organisation’s largest global fundraising arm.

“The Law Enforcement Torch Run organisation is the biggest supporter of Special Olympics all around the world in terms of raising funds,” Williams said. “When they indicated that they were stopping in New Providence on a cruise, the two organisations just seemed to fit.”

Three Special Olympics Bahamas athletes took part in the run alongside police officers, reinforcing the event’s message of inclusion.

Special Olympics Bahamas athlete Michael Miller said participating in the torch run was an opportunity to show that people with intellectual disabilities can stand alongside everyone else.

“It sets the awareness for everybody to show people that many people with disabilities around the world can be together and have fun,” Miller said.

Miller said one of the highlights of the event was meeting participants from different countries and learning about their experiences.

“It’s been very great. I got to meet different people from different countries, learn their stories and just come together to celebrate,” he said.

Williams said the participation of the athletes sent a powerful message.

“It was about showing that whatever everybody else can do, we can do just as well,” Williams said. “It’s about awareness, raising funds for Special Olympics and making sure people understand and appreciate the abilities of persons with intellectual disabilities.”

Williams also used the opportunity to promote Special Olympics Bahamas’ annual fundraiser, scheduled for August 15 at the Stapledon School grounds. Raffle tickets will also be available for purchase at Kelly’s this Saturday.

Funds raised will help support the organisation’s programmes and preparations for the 2027 Special Olympics World Games, where The Bahamas hopes to send a 17-member delegation.

“We’re not even close to raising the amount of funds that we’re going to need,” Williams said. “We want the entire Bahamas to know that we need your support. Come out, support Special Olympics Bahamas, help us raise awareness and help us get our athletes to the World Games.”