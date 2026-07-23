Thirty five Flamingo Air employees furloughed

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THIRTY-FIVE Flamingo Air employees have been furloughed as the airline grapples with the fallout from the Independence Day plane crash that killed 10 people in North Andros.

Labour Minister Pia Glover-Rolle confirmed that her ministry was notified of the furloughs yesterday.

Flamingo Air’s Air Operator Certificate was temporarily suspended after the July 10 crash, halting its commercial operations.

In a statement circulated by Our News, the airline said it would begin processing passenger refunds on July 13. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority said the aircraft involved was a Cessna 402, registration C6-FLX, travelling from Lynden Pindling International Airport to San Andros Airport when it reportedly encountered difficulties and crashed into bushes before reaching the runway.

All 10 people aboard were killed.

The victims included five members of the well-known Da Pond Band: band leader Giovanni McKenzie, Rashad Storr, Mateo Winder, Toniquea Gilot and Tra’vis Johnson.

Melvin Henfield, known as DJ Fresh International; Andros residents Quintin Myers and Macaro Rolle; pilot Franklyn Cambridge; and 16-year-old Nicholas Oliver Jr also died.

Energy, Utilities and Aviation Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis previously said she could not explain why Flamingo Air’s certificate had not been suspended earlier despite the company’s history of at least 14 publicly documented accidents and safety incidents over the past two decades.

Mrs Coleby-Davis said she would have to seek further information from the Civil Aviation Authority of The Bahamas.